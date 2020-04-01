Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caesarstone Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $133.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.99 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

