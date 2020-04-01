Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,987,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238,298 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $451,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,226,000 after purchasing an additional 112,878 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,263,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,441,000 after purchasing an additional 307,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $636,605,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.443 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.02.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

