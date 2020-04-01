Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 13,500 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 13,500.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Revolve Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 445.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $788,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,193.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Insiders have sold 87,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,394 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

