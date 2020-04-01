Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,661 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.