Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $749.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber bought 1,185 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.70 per share, with a total value of $52,969.50. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

