Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 51,821 AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.60.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

