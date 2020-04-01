Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 286.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.86.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

