Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cognex were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

