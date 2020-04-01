Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 126.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $175.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.93.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

