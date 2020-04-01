Captrust Financial Advisors Has $264,000 Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 291.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deluxe were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 150.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DLX shares. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.62. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.