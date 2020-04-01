Captrust Financial Advisors Has $304,000 Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,203.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW opened at $286.58 on Wednesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.61.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

