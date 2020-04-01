Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 381.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

