Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 522,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Nutrien by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,707,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,325,000 after purchasing an additional 850,459 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $5,182,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.05.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

