Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $261,000 in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,363 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 646.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,559 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 84,496 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.92. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

