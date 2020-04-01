Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $303,000 in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $71.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.99.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

