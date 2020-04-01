Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 20.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 98,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 112.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 57,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RELX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Relx PLC has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2%. Relx’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.