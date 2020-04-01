Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,687 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 345.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 217,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $176.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.78 and its 200 day moving average is $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.74.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.