Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 7,450 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 674.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after acquiring an additional 203,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after buying an additional 172,354 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,113,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,010,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,248,000 after buying an additional 45,279 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,580,000 after buying an additional 69,569 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:KDP opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.