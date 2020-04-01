Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHB opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

RUSHB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

