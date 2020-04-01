Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 396,200 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 2,469.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,756,000 after buying an additional 256,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,728,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,143,000 after buying an additional 88,388 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Insulet by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,528,000 after buying an additional 77,700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $165.68 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $219.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 920.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PODD shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

