Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 253.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total value of $5,579,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total value of $4,680,438.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $488.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $518.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.92.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

