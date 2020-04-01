Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,879 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,670,000 after purchasing an additional 477,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,058.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 235,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

