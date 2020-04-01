Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NYSE:FNF opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.00. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

