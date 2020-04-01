Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 270,881 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter.

CATM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.45. Cardtronics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. Analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

