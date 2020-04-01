Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Director Buys $15,620.00 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Director Donald Douglas Patteson, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $15,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,248.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CSV opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSV. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.