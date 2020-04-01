Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Michael Loeffel Purchases 2,250 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Michael Loeffel acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at $242,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Loeffel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Michael Loeffel acquired 1,250 shares of Carriage Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $18,187.50.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Michael Loeffel acquired 2,700 shares of Carriage Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $53,595.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $305.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSV. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

