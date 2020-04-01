Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 1,174.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $2,813,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70,845 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 206,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $652,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $775,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,250 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

