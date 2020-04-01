CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after buying an additional 1,037,998 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CDW by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,380,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $123.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

CDW stock opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

