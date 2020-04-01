Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $951,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $2,409,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $5,878,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $2,238,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.98.

Shares of AAPL opened at $254.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.93 and its 200 day moving average is $271.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

