China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 54.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the third quarter worth approximately $7,451,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the third quarter worth $2,730,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

NASDAQ CBPO opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.01. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.17). China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

China Biologic Products Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO).

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.