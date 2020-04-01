Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,042,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 330,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after acquiring an additional 108,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.71 per share, with a total value of $155,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,017. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Alex Rankin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957 in the last ninety days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $167.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.68.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

