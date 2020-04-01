CIBC Lowers Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$13.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$6.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $524.91 million and a P/E ratio of 3.11. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$5.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.84.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$917.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.5800001 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

