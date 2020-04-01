Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,705,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

