Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Cigna were worth $26,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

CI opened at $177.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.