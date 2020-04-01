Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,310 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $280.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 9,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $159,485.30. 23.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.