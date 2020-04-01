Citigroup Inc. Acquires 733 Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 154,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 331,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 24,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 86,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares during the period. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.89. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $412,263.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,059. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSSC. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

