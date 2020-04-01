Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.32.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 54.11. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

