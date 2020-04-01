Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NVE were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NVE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NVE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in NVE by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in NVE by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.46. NVE Corp has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $103.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.84.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 57.13%.

In other NVE news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $89,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $108,132.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,248.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,629 shares of company stock worth $342,004 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

