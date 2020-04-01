Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 498.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LifeVantage by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LifeVantage by 43.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,657 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at $2,088,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in LifeVantage by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the third quarter valued at $440,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LifeVantage news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,296.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $159,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. LifeVantage Corp has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LifeVantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

