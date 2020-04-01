Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,461 Shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 60,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 104,960 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 160,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 78,952 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REPH shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. Recro Pharma Inc has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $19.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.91. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. Equities analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Recro Pharma Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

