Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,976 Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 1,410.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $120,163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 255.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,580,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,200.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of AKRO opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

