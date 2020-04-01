Citigroup Inc. Buys 38,155 Shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 1,190.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of ConforMIS worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in ConforMIS by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ConforMIS by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in ConforMIS by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ConforMIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in ConforMIS by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 425,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. ConforMIS Inc has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 121.27% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. Analysts forecast that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFMS. ValuEngine upgraded ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $80,512.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

