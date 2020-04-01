Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $333,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NPTN opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $328.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.65. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.70 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

