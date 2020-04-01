Citigroup Inc. Has $69,000 Stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 84,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 41.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARTNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.18. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

