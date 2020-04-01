Citigroup Inc. Has $70,000 Stake in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 438.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,119,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $511,942.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,948.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $782,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,198.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,194 shares of company stock worth $1,601,290 in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.04 million and a P/E ratio of -18.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

