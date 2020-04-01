Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter worth $227,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $44,375.00. Also, Director Homayoun Aminmadani acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $193,455 over the last ninety days. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

RBNC opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

