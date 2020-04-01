Citigroup Inc. Makes New $68,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02.

