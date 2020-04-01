Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,744 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

