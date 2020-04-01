Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

VPG opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $277.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

VPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.