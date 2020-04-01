Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,017 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,017 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg acquired 23,300 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 996,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,942.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg purchased 23,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,689.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 587,751 shares in the company, valued at $764,076.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,907 shares of company stock valued at $120,379 over the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

